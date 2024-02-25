Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 600 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after buying an additional 677,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 421,130 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 353,427 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,146,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LRGF stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $51.87.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

