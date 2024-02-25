Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,537 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,852,000 after acquiring an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

