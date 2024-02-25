Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,459 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 227.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,110,000 after acquiring an additional 676,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

