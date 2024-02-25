QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.91 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

