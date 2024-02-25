Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $41.81 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,051 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $41,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

