Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $140.40 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

