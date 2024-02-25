Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $97.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $97.95. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.