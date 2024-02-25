Addison Capital Co Sells 2,387 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $157.90.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

