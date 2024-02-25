Asset Dedication LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Lam Research by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,764.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 58.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $928.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $821.32 and its 200 day moving average is $717.92. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $955.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

