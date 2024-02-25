Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Raised by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

