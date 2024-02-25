Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

