Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.30 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $226.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $231.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

