Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176,074 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.