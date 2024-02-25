Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

