Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.