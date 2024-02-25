Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 14,890 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

