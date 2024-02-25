Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 350 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $315.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.54.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

