Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.