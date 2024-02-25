Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 163.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after acquiring an additional 527,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

