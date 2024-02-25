Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $284.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

