Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Globant were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

