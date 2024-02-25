Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $335,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,500,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $284.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Company Profile

Free Report

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

