BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $813.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $795.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $823.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

