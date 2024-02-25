Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 543,940 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.