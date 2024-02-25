Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 674,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $77.21.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

