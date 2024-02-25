1,945 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

MRK stock opened at $129.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $328.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

