Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALL opened at $159.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -287.10%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

