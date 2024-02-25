Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,531 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

