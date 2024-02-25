Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,412 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $175.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

