Numerai GP LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $73.58. 3,367,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,366. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

