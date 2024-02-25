Numerai GP LLC Sells 38,283 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 70,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

LHX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

