Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,482 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,403 shares of company stock worth $645,352 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,079,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

