Numerai GP LLC Trims Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,365 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.51% of FARO Technologies worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 654,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

FARO traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $20.88. 140,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.