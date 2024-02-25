Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares comprises about 0.8% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Commerce Bancshares worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.94. 352,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

