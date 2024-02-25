Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.56. 772,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.