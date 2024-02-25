Mutual Advisors LLC Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,853,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,042,072. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $440.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

