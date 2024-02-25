iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,076 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $94.04. 6,426,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,935. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

