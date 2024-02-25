Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New $242,000 Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 223,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 617,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter.

BTZ opened at $10.65 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

