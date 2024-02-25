Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

LOW stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

