Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 797,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $109,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,336.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 743,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 692,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 284.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

