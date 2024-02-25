Cadence Bank Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $124.64 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

