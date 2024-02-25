Cadence Bank Sells 4,597 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

