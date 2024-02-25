Cadence Bank Sells 2,110 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

