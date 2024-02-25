Cadence Bank Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

