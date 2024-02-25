Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 166 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $564.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,246. The business’s 50-day moving average is $543.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.67. The company has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

