Morse Asset Management Inc Has $3.92 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

PXD traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.48. 2,129,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

