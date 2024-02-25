GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,876,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 915,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,653. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

