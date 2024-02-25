Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,865 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,167. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

