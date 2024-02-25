Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $438.27. The company had a trading volume of 871,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

