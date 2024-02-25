Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 98,695 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

NVO stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $123.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,759,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,403. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $553.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.